Shehnaaz Gill admits she was ‘possessive, insecure’ for Sidharth Shukla

Indian actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill confessed she was ‘possessive and insecure’ for her close friend and rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla.

Being the guest of Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, for the celebrity cooking series on her YouTube channel, Shehnaaz Gill shared that she is usually not impressed with the looks of guys, but admitted that she is a ‘possessive’ type of girlfriend.

“I’m never impressed by a man’s appearance; for me, character and morality are most important,” she said when asked about her choice in men.

Gill continued, “But with Sidharth, I felt a sense of ownership and insecurity because of his charm. If he spoke to another girl, I feared he might drift away from me. I was possessive kyunki bhai woh handsome bhi toh tha (because he was handsome). If someone is so good-looking, it’s natural to feel insecure and possessive.”

The ‘Bigg Boss’ alum maintained that she is hopeful to find the ‘best’ person in life and she will stay loyal to him for the rest of her life. “I envision my life with the same man forever,” she added.

For the unversed, Indian television heartthrob, Shukla, passed away in September 2021, after suffering a heart attack.

The ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestants never acknowledged their relationship in public and always maintained their bond as ‘friends’.