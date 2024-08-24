Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan retires from international, domestic cricket

Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan bid farewell to international and domestic cricket on Saturday. He served his country for 14 years.

In a video message shared on his social media accounts, the 38-year-old cricketer said: “I only had one dream and that was to play for India and I even achieved that.”

“I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played so long for India. I’ve told myself don’t feel sad that you won’t play for India anymore, but feel happy that you played for the country.”

Shikhar Dhawan made his debut in 2010 against Australia in Visakhapatnam and amassed over 10,000 runs in international cricket.

His impressive career includes 24 centuries — 17 in one-day internationals and seven in Tests.

His best came in the 50-over format in which he amassed 6793 runs at an average of 44.11. He averaged 40.61 for his 2315 Test runs.

Dhawan was also a part of the national squad which won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

Dhawan’s career hit the high notes in 2013 as he made 1162 runs in 26 ODIs at an average of 50.52 and a strike rate of 97.89.