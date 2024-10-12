Shoaib Akhtar loses cool on live TV after Pakistan’s defeat to England

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has strongly criticised the Shan Masood-led Pakistan Test team for their dismal performance against England in the Multan Test.

Pakistan suffered a crushing innings and 47-run loss at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Akhtar expressed disappointment at the team’s decline over the years, stating, “You will reap what you sow.” He said that such loses are acceptable, but the team’s lack of competitiveness in the last two days was disheartening.

The former speedster attributed the team’s struggles to weak leadership and grouping within the squad.

“The captain calls the shots when it comes to selection. If the management and captain are weak, there will be groupism,” Akhtar said.

Shoaib Akhtar warned that Pakistan’s poor performance could lead to questions about their Test status. He mentioned fans’ demands for Pakistan to stop playing Test cricket, stressing the need for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to address these issues.

“The ICC must be thinking, ‘Should we send teams to Pakistan and keep their Test status alive?’ This is going to hurt Pakistan cricket, fans, and upcoming talents,” Akhtar urged.

The former pacer concluded by appealing to the PCB to rectify the situation as soon as possible.

“It’s time for the PCB to sort out this mess,” he said.