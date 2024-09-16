Shraddha Kapoor drops hint about ‘Stree 3’

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has dropped a major hint about the third movie in her horror comedy “Stree” series.

The sequel to 2018’s “Stree,” starring Kapoor with actor Rajkummar Rao, became one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.

The horror comedy fetched more than INR527.7 crores in India, beating megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film “Pathaan.”

Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy ‘Stree 2’ sees Shraddha Kapoor reprise her character along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the sequel, whereas, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia had special appearances in the movie.

The fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, opened in theatres last month, scoring the biggest opening of the year, in the Box Office clash with “Khel Khel Mein” and “Vedaa.”

Now, the Bollywood actress has dropped an exciting update about the third movie in the horror comedy series.

Her confirmation of the third movie came as she responded to fans’ questions on Instagram.

The Bollywood actress took to Instagram to share a slideshow of behind-the-scene snaps from the set of ‘Stree 2.’

In the caption below, she wrote: “50% Pookie 50% Maaru kya ???”

When one social media user asked her what her character’s name was, she responded, “pakka bataungi! Stree 3 mein.”

Fans took it as a confirmation that the makers of the horror comedy were planning to make ‘Stree 3’ which would see the actors from the second film reprising their roles.

The sequel to 2018’s “Stree” tells the story of Chanderi town, being terrorised by the terrifying Sarkata Bhoot.

The residents of the town turn to Stree for help, leading to incidents blending humour with horror. The urban legend behind the Sarkata Bhoot originated from Lansdowne, a town in Uttarakhand.

Narrated by generations after generations, the story is about a headless ghost who is believed to roam around the town every night on his horse in the area.