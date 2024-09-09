‘Stree 2’ box office dominance continues in fourth week

“Stree 2” starring Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao continued its exceptional run at the box office in its fourth week.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Released on August 15, the horror comedy has fetched a total of INR527.7 crores in India, beating megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film “Pathaan,” an Indian media outlet reported.

According to Indian box office experts, the movie earned INR8.5 crore on Saturday, 25 days after it hit theatres.

On its fifth Sunday, ‘Stree 2’ earnings were up by 29.41% to record a collection of INR10.75 crore.

With the fifth weekend collection, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer’s total collection hit INR527.25 crore in India.

Apart from beating Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan,’ the horror comedy has now surpassed Sunny Deol’s “Gadar 2” at the box office.

Additionally, ‘Stree 2’ has also become the third highest-grossing Hindi film ever, with a worldwide collection of INR751 crore.

Meanwhile, Indian media outlets attributed the success of the horror comedy partly to the absence of a strong box-office competitor for a couple of weeks.

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut’s debut directorial “Emergency,” which was to hit theatres on September 6, was postponed while Hansal Mehta’s investigative thriller “The Buckingham Murders,” starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, is set for theatrical release this Friday, on September 13.

Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy ‘Stree 2’ sees Shraddha Kapoor reprise her character along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the sequel, whereas, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia had special appearances in the movie.

The fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, opened in theatres last month, scoring the biggest opening of the year, in the Box Office clash with “Khel Khel Mein” and “Vedaa.”