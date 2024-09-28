Sindh govt to revise laws to bring multiple power utilities

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said the provincial government is actively reviewing legislation to bring multiple power utilities for production and supply business along with the local grid system to foster competition, potentially leading to improved services and reduced consumer costs.

Speaking at the Expo Centre, Nasir Hussain Shah announced free solar systems while highlighting the ongoing issues with Karachi’s electric system, including load shedding and overbilling, which the government has noticed.

The Sindh energy minister revealed that the Sindh government is working on a solar project and plans to distribute 160,000 solar systems for free. These systems will include inverters and battery backups. Discussions are ongoing to finalise the details.

Nasir Hussain Shah also mentioned that Thar coal provides the cheapest electricity for the national grid. He assured that consumers using up to 300 units will receive relief as promised in the manifesto.

Furthermore, the provincial energy minister stated that the Sindh government is introducing hybrid solar parks and is reviewing laws to establish a competitor to K-Electric. The government is developing its own transmission and distribution system, which is expected to improve Karachi Electric’s performance through competition.

Shah pointed out that Independent Power Producers (IPPs) have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) not only in Pakistan but also in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. He noted that India improved its agreements after four to five years, while Pakistan’s agreements were based on old terms and conditions.

Sindh government spokesperson Saadia Javed also commented, stating that Bilawal Bhutto is fulfilling his promise under the People’s Economic Agreement by providing free solar home systems to 2.6 million households. Despite the absence of federal government support and limited resources, the project is becoming a reality. This year, 500,000 off-grid households will receive free solar systems under the project.