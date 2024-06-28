Sindh police lists most wanted robbers with huge bounty

web analytics
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

HYDERABAD: Sindh Police, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs, has released a list of 42 extremely dangerous robbers operating in the Hyderabad range, ARY News reported on Friday.

This move comes as part of an intensified crackdown on criminal activities following a similar operation in the Sukkur range.

A substantial bounty, amounting to billions, has been announced for the capture of these criminals, either alive or dead.

The list details the distribution of these robbers across various districts: 12 in Jamshoro, 18 in Matiari, 11 in Dadu, and one in Tando Allahyar.

The police have stated that this action is a precursor to a rigorous operation aimed at eradicating crime in the Hyderabad range.

