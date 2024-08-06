Sindh to launch free shuttle service in Karachi to bus terminals

KARACHI: The Sindh government will run shuttle service in Karachi for out of city bus terminals from August 14, provincial transport minister said on Tuesday.

Sharjeel Memon in a statement said that the government has decided to shift the intercity bus terminals out of Karachi to tackle the traffic pressure in the city.

He said the decision has been taken over the recommendation of the traffic police department.

The government will run free shuttle service for citizens from various points of the city to the bus terminals, minister said.

The shuttle service will run from the Cantt Station, Sagheer Shaheed Road, M.A. Jinnah Road and Al-Karam Square, he said. “It will run after each 10 minutes”.

He said the shuttle service will be launched from this August 14th.

Transport minister said that the large buses would not enter in the city thus transporters would save expenses.

“The shuttle service will run under the public private partnership mode,” he said.