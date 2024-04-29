Punjab launches crackdown on smoke-emitting factories

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched a crackdown on smoke-emitting factories to improve air quality and control the smog threat in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.
According to the senior minister Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched a crackdown on the smoke-emitting factories in the second phase.
Raids were carried out at the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway by the EPA teams.
Ms. Aurangzeb said the mapping of factories emitting smoke in huge quantities has begun, while the legislation process on the matter is also underway.
Punishment and fines would be imposed on the smoke-emitting factories after legislation, the Punjab senior minister said and appealed to the industries to play their part in cleaning the atmosphere.
Earlier in February, the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued a comprehensive directive advocating for proactive measures to raise environmental awareness to address the increasing smog issue.
The court’s written order, issued by Justice Shahid Karim, directed educational institutions to allocate one period per week dedicated to environmental and plant awareness.
By integrating environmental education and awareness into the weekly routines of educational institutions, the court aims to instill a sense of responsibility and stewardship among students toward their surroundings.