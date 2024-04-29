Punjab launches crackdown on smoke-emitting factories

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched a crackdown on smoke-emitting factories to improve air quality and control the smog threat in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the senior minister Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched a crackdown on the smoke-emitting factories in the second phase.

Raids were carried out at the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway by the EPA teams.

Ms. Aurangzeb said the mapping of factories emitting smoke in huge quantities has begun, while the legislation process on the matter is also underway.