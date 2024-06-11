Sonam Bajwa held responsible for broken engagement of a fan

Indian Punjabi film actor Sonam Bajwa revealed she was once held responsible by a fan for her broken engagement.

In a recent promotional outing for her forthcoming film ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’, with co-star Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa recalled a fan encounter who blamed her for her broken engagement with a guy, who was obsessed with the actor.

Recalling the unusual fan encounter at Bareilly airport, Bajwa said, “I had gone to my hometown for an event and we went through Bareilly airport. At the airport on my way back, though I was wearing a mask, a woman approached me and asked me if I was Sonam Bajwa? I nodded.”

The ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ star continued to share, “She said ‘Because of you, my marriage broke’ and I just didn’t know how to react. I was stunned.”

“She went on to add, ‘But I’m very thankful. I was engaged to this guy and I called it off because he was so obsessed with you. And I saw that as a red flag’,” she detailed. “I was a little taken aback for a moment but she was very polite otherwise.”

On the work front, Sonam Bajwa is awaiting the release of her next Punjabi film ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’, of Rakesh Dhawan, co-starring actor-singer Ammy Virk and Ajay Hooda.

The title is slated to hit theatres on June 14.

