Special parliamentary committee expands with official notification

ISLAMABAD: The government has officially extended the number of Special Parliamentary Committee members as per a notification issued today, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the notification, the committee will now include five prominent members from the Senate, further enhancing its representation.

Among the newly added members are PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui and PPP Senator Sherry Rehman.

According to the notification, the committee also includes Senator Umar Farooq of the Awami National Party (ANP) and PTI Senators Syed Shibli Faraz and Ali Zafar.

Later, some eight more senators added in the Special Parliamentary Committee, which led the total number of the Special Committee to 13.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar emphasized the gravity of the ongoing constitutional amendment process, stating that the amendments are critical and require thorough consultation with stakeholders.

Talking to media, Tarar explained that the delay in presenting the amendments is solely due to the extensive discussions with all political stakeholders, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“The progress related to the constitutional amendments will be shared with the nation,” said Tarar.

He stressed that efforts are being made to reach a consensus, with the aim of introducing reforms that will benefit the public and improve Pakistan’s justice system.

“Discussions are underway with constitutional experts from all parties, and each clause of the proposed amendments is being carefully reviewed”, Tarar said.