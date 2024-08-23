Sri Lanka goes visa-free for Saudis on 50 years of ties

In a move to bolster tourism and strengthen bilateral ties, the Sri Lankan government has announced a new policy granting visa-free entry to nationals from 35 countries, including key Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

This policy, set to commence on October 1st, 2024, will allow travellers from these nations to enjoy a 30-day stay in Sri Lanka without the need for a visa, and this arrangement is slated to last for six months.

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh shared their enthusiasm for this development, emphasising the ease of access for Saudi nationals starting from the specified date. The Sri Lankan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ameer Ajwad, praised the decision by the Council of Ministers as a landmark move that promises to enhance tourism and commerce, coinciding with the golden jubilee of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s prominence as a source of tourism for Sri Lanka is highlighted by its ranking as the third-largest potential market in June 2024, and it also stands as the 23rd-largest export market for Sri Lankan tourism, as per the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority’s report.

This decision follows a recommendation from a specialised committee that conducted extensive studies on the benefits of a visa-free regime for tourists, which the Sri Lankan Council of Ministers has now approved. This initiative is expected to facilitate greater cultural exchange and economic cooperation, marking a significant step in the two nations’ longstanding partnership.

Authorities say it would be a win-win for both Sri Lanka and the visiting countries, boosting tourism and celebrating a historic diplomatic relationship.