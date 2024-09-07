Stepfather ‘forces’ daughter to change Identity, work as boy

KARACHI: In a shocking incident unearthed in Karachi’s Orangi Town, a 19-year-old girl has been ‘forced’ by her stepfather to change her identity and work as a boy, ARY News reported.

According to the affected girl named Quratul Ain, her stepfather, Shah Hussain, whom her mother married in March 2023, has been making her work as a boy.

The girl also accused her stepfather of fraudulently transferring her mother’s property into his name. The victim said that her mother and she have been held captive by her stepfather, who has been making her labor against her will.

It has been verified by the local community that Quratul Ain has been made to work as a boy. According to the police, the impacted family has not yet filed an official complaint.

Earlier, an eight-year-old girl was set on fire by her stepfather in the Landhi area of Karachi

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Hasan Sardar, man named Tariq had set his 8-year-old stepdaughter Vaniya on fire on February 16.

The police stated that the girl’s mother Rabia concealed the matter from the police due to her husband’s fear and the woman used to get the girl’s treatment done sometimes from a private hospital and sometimes from the Civil Hospital.

According to the plaintiff, she married a man named Tariq two years ago. She has an eight-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Amjad, who lives with her. On February 16, the daughter came home from tuition and the husband Tariq started beating her.