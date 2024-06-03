Suspect arrested for snatching foreigner’s phone

ISLAMABAD: The capital police successfully arrested a suspect involved in snatching mobile phones from Saudi nationals in Sector 8, Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Islamabad police promptly responded to the mobile snatching incident after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the incident, the suspect was apprehended within 12 hours, and the stolen mobile phone was recovered.

The capital police used advanced mobile technology and surveillance cameras to trace and arrest the suspect.

The investigation is underway, with raids being conducted to apprehend other accomplices involved in the snatching incident.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the efficiency of the police team and announced that appreciation certificates would be awarded to the officers involved in the swift operation.

A day earlier, the Punjab police reportedly apprehended two suspects involved in a robbery worth millions at the FIA headquarters.

The police spokesperson in a statement claimed that the officials from Mandra police station recovered the stolen goods after the arrest of the two suspects, named Saad Anwar and Muhammad Hamza.

The spokesperson alleged that the former FIA employees were also involved in the theft of goods, worth Rs 50 million, including mobile phones, wireless sets, fake number plates, foreign cards, and identity cards from the FIA headquarters.