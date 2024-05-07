Suspension of sea winds in Karachi soars temperature

KARACHI: Weather likely to remain very hot and humid in the port city owing to suspension of the winds from the sea, according to the weather department.

Karachi experiencing hot weather from the morning after suspension of the Arabian Sea winds that provide a soothing effect to the city’s climate.

The minimum temperature was recorded 27-degree Celsius in the city today, according to the Met Office. Maximum temperature likely to reach to 37-degree but it will be felt 40 to 42- degree Celsius, weather office said.

The humidity ratio in the port city increased to 77 percent, the Met Office said.

The sea breeze with its cooling effect on climate usually keeps the mercury level in the city in check even in the harshest of heat waves in the region.

In June 2015, severe heatwave had caused over 1100 heat-related deaths in Karachi after suspension of winds to the city blowing from the Arabian Sea.

An unprecedented weather system – a huge and wide low-pressure area that later turned into a depression – in the Arabian Sea formed some 400 kilometers away from Karachi and stopped the sea breeze.

The depression remained stationary in the Arabian Sea for a few days, increasing the temperature in Karachi by 10 degrees Celsius causing unprecedented number of deaths by excruciating weather in the month of Ramazan in year 2015.