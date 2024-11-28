web analytics
Sweden Schengen visa: Bank statement requirement for Pakistanis in Nov 2024

KARACHI: Pakistani citizens applying for a Sweden Schengen visa are required to show sufficient funds in their bank statement to cover their stay in Sweden.

Sweden, known for its rich history, natural beauty, and cultural charm, has become a popular tourist destination in Europe.

While citizens of some countries enjoy visa-free entry, Pakistani citizens are required to obtain a Schengen short-term visa to visit Sweden.

The Swedish Embassy handles Schengen visa applications for Pakistani citizens and for those legally residing in Pakistan.

Financial Requirements for a Sweden Visit Visa

One of the primary requirements for a Swedish visa is proof of sufficient financial means which demonstrates that the applicant can bear the costs of their stay.

To meet this condition, applicants must provide a bank statement showing the last six months of transactions, signed and stamped by the bank.

The daily required amount for tourists visiting Sweden is 80 euros.

For a stay of 30 days, Pakistani applicant must show a total of 2,400 euros in their bank account. As of October 18, 2024, with one euro equaling Rs300.95, this amounts to approximately Rs722,280.

This financial proof is essential for ensuring applicants have the means to support themselves during their stay in Sweden.

