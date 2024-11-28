Sweden Schengen visa: Bank statement requirement for Pakistanis in Nov 2024

KARACHI: Pakistani citizens applying for a Sweden Schengen visa are required to show sufficient funds in their bank statement to cover their stay in Sweden.

Sweden, known for its rich history, natural beauty, and cultural charm, has become a popular tourist destination in Europe.

While citizens of some countries enjoy visa-free entry, Pakistani citizens are required to obtain a Schengen short-term visa to visit Sweden.

The Swedish Embassy handles Schengen visa applications for Pakistani citizens and for those legally residing in Pakistan.

Financial Requirements for a Sweden Visit Visa