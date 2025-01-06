Talks with Govt move ahead after meeting with PTI founder: Hamid Raza

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub has been in contact with the National Assembly’s speaker for meeting with the PTI’s founder, said Sahibzada Hamid Raza, a member of the negotiating team of the PTI.

“We were expecting the reply today or tomorrow. The Speaker didn’t yet given reply,” talking to media Hamid Raza said.

He said the dialogue will only move ahead after the meeting in jail with the PTI’s founder.

“There is nothing to write in the 190 million Pound, which is the reason the decision being deferred again and again,” replying a question the Chairman Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) said.

The opposition party has been engaged in political dialogue with the government over its various demands. The previous round of the political reconciliation talks were held on January 02.

The government team has sought the demands from the PTI in writing to discuss headways over current political situation.

Earlier, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had invited the PTI for dialogue over political issues.