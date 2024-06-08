Tanker explosion kills one, injures six in Karachi

KARACHI: At least one dead and six were injured in an explosion occurred in a chemical tanker in Shireen Jinnah Colony, Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the chemical tanker blew up when welding work was going on the parked tanker, shattering the windows of the nearby buildings.

Moreover, the explosion also damaged a part of another tanker standing nearby.

Last week, at least three people including 24 died in a significant explosion at a liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder filling station in Hyderabad’s Preetabad neighborhood.

The cylinder blasted into a ground-floor shop which had started to spread to the top levels of the building where the families reside.

READ: Hyderabad gas blast death toll rises to 24

At least 60 people, mostly children, received serious burn injuries and had to be shifted to Karachi after being provided emergency treatment at the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

Some 18-22 injured persons with 80pc to 90pc burns were referred to a major hospital in Karachi.

The injured persons were rushed to Liaquat University Hospital and Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

In a separate incident, at least 13 were injured in a gas cylinder blast occurred at a tea hotel near Larri Adda bus stand in Lahore,

The tragic incident took place at a local tea hotel when a cylinder exploded injuring 13 persons.

The rescue sources said that seven with minor were also among the injured people.