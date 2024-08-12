Taylor Swift beats Kanye West to no. 1, breaking his Billboard streak

American pop star Taylor Swift broke Kanye West‘s long-running no. 1 streak at the Billboard with “The Tortured Poets Department” album.

Swift’s album has become No. 1 on the charts with 142,000 equivalent album units earned while Kanye’s latest album “Vultures 2” missed the top spot with 107,000 equivalent album units, US media outlets reported.

While ‘Tortured Poets Department’ became the first album since Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” to spend at least 14 weeks at the top spot, it was the 13th instance Kanye West’s album charted at no. 2.

West collaborated with Lil Wayne, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Future, and Playboi Carti for ‘Vultures 2’ which was supposed to be released earlier this year.

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor Swift and Kanye West had a longstanding feud, dating back to 2009 when West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards to declare that Beyoncé should have won the award.

While they later resolved their issues, West’s song “Famous” dealt a blow to their relations.

In the song, West claimed credit for Swift’s fame with the line, “I made that bitch famous.”

Following an uproar, the singer and his then-wife Kim Kardashian later published a recorded conversation with Swift that was allegedly edited to suggest she had approved the lyric.

Later, another version of the conversation surfaced online which refuted the former couple’s claims of securing Taylor Swift’s approval.

Earlier this month, Swift’s three concerts in Vienna were cancelled after the government confirmed a planned attack at the stadium, the organiser announced as Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer said a ‘tragedy was prevented’.

“Thanks to the intensive cooperation of our police and the newly established DSN with foreign services, the threat was identified early on, combated and a tragedy prevented,” Nehammer said in a post on social media platform X. DSN is Austria’s Directorate for Security and Intelligence.