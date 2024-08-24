Thailand announces new visa scheme for digital nomads

Thailand has introduced a new visa scheme, the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), designed for digital nomads, freelancers, and remote workers across the globe.

The new visa scheme which launched on July 15, 2024, allows tourists to legally stay and work in Thailand for up to 180 days.

The DTV is aimed at individuals who can perform their work duties digitally without needing to be physically present in an office, providing them the flexibility to work while enjoying an extended stay in the country.

The visa is valid for five years, and since its launch, about 1,200 DTV visas have been approved across 47 embassies and consulates, according to Naruchai Nannad, Thailand’s Deputy Director-General of Consular Affairs.

However, some embassies and consulates have yet to issue these visas due to pending integration with the e-Visa system.

Thailand has historically attracted long-term tourists, but issues have arisen with tourists working illegally without proper visas or work permits.

The DTV scheme addresses these challenges by offering a legal pathway for remote workers to stay and work in the country, thus ensuring compliance with Thai immigration laws while supporting the growing trend of digital nomadism.