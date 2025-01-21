Three SC Judges write letter to CJP and Constitutional Bench’s head

ISLAMABAD: Three Supreme Court judges have written letter to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Constitutional Bench’s head Justice Aminuddin Khan over not fixing the benches powers case before the court.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Ayisha Malik and Justice Aqeel Abbasi have referred the benches’ powers case in the letter and complained that the case was not fixed on January 20 and called it the contempt of the court.

“Justice Aqeel Abbasi was added to the bench on January 16, who had heard the case earlier in the Sindh High Court,” letter read.

In the judges’ letter, January 17 session of the Practice and Procedure Committee also referred. Justice Shah informed the committee that his point of view has already been on the record. He refused to attend the committee’s meeting adding that he is not required to appear in the committee.

“The committee could have reconstituted the earlier bench and fixed the hearing on January 20,” according to the letter. “The case not fixing in the court, has been equal to non-compliance of the judicial order”. “The law has been violated with this non-compliance, and it is contempt of the court,” according to the letter.

It is to be mentioned here that a bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, also comprises of Justice Ayisha Malik and Justice Aqeel Abbasi, on Monday issued show-cause notice of contempt of the court to Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas over not fixing the benches powers case for hearing.