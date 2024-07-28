Three students dead after flooding in coaching centre basement

Three students tragically lost their lives after being trapped for over four hours when water suddenly flooded the basement of a popular coaching center in West Delhi, according to police reports.

The incident occurred at Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Rajendra Nagar on Saturday, where visuals showed the basement completely submerged. The fire brigade received an emergency call about the trapped students at 7:19 PM, prompting the dispatch of five fire engines for rescue operations.

Two female students’ bodies were recovered hours after the rescue operation began, followed by the retrieval of a male student’s body later that night.

“The bodies have been sent to the hospital for further legal action. Rescue operations are ongoing. We are still pumping out water, with about 7 feet remaining in the basement,” stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Delhi) M Harshavardhan. He urged the student community to avoid the site to prevent disruption of the rescue efforts.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the basement functioned as a library where several students were present at the time of the flooding. Rescue operations were hindered by floating furniture, and ropes were utilized to evacuate the trapped students.

Following the incident, students protested the deaths of the three civil service aspirants, voicing their anger against the authorities.

In response, Delhi Minister Atishi directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to initiate an inquiry and submit a report within 24 hours. “A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate how this incident happened. Whoever is responsible for this incident will not be spared,” Atishi stated on X.