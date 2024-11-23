Tilak Varma creates new T20 record

India’s Tilak Varma created history and became the first batter ever to smash three successive centuries in T20s.

The 22-year-old accomplished the feat on Saturday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 match while representing Hyderabad against against Meghalaya.

Hyderabad posted a mammoth 248-4 in 20 overs thanks to a blistering knock by Captain Tilak Varma who smashed 151 runs at a strike rate of 225.37. The left-handed batter scored 151 off just 67 balls, smashing 10 sixes and 14 fours.

Coming at No. 3 while his side reeling at 1-1 in the very first over, Tilak Varma put up 122 runs for the second wicket with Tanmay Agerwal for the second wicket. He went on to hammer the Meghalaya bowlers all over the park and got out of the very last ball of the innings before smashing 151 off 67 balls.

The target turned out to be too large a sum for the minnows to pursue. After splitting seven wickets between Tanay Thyagarajan (3/15) and Aniketh Reddy (4/11), Meghalaya was ultimately dismissed for 69 all out in 15.1 overs.

Hyderabad’s victory margin of 179 runs is also the second-highest in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Tilak Varma smashed two unbeaten hundreds in last two T20 Internationals against South Africa scoring 107* and 120*. He was declared in player of series, helping his side to clinch the four-match series 3-1.

He also made history by becoming the first male cricketer from India to reach 150 or more in T20s. In 2022, Kiran Navigere, a female batter scored 162 for Nagaland versus Arunachal Pradesh in the senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

It should be noted that Tilak Varma has been retained by Mumbai Indians for the Indian Premier League 2025. The other retained players of Mumbai Indians include Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma.