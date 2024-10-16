Gold prices rise to new high in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan have reached an all-time high, surging to Rs277,200 per tola, with an increase of Rs2,200.

This upward trend follows a brief decline in the previous session. The price for 10 grams of gold also witnessed a substantial rise, reaching Rs237,654, up by Rs1,886.

According to market analysts, the rise in gold prices can be attributed to easing US Treasury yields and anticipation of upcoming US economic data.

International gold rates have also seen an increase, quoted at $2,675 per ounce, up by $22 from the previous day. In contrast, silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

Last month, gold prices had previously peaked at Rs277,000 per tola.