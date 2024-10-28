Gold prices dip in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined by Rs900 per tola on Monday Oct 28th, 2024 to reach Rs283,400. This decrease aligns with a drop in international gold rates.

The price for 10 grams of gold also fell by Rs771 to Rs242,970, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the international market, gold was priced at $2,739 per ounce, down by $9 during the day, with an additional premium of $20.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.

Gold prices eased on Monday, weighed down by a firmer dollar and higher Treasury yields while traders await a slew of U.S. economic data for guidance on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate stance.

Spot gold lost 0.6% to $2,731.79 an ounce. Bullion hit a record high of $2,758.37 last Wednesday, lifted by safe-haven demand in the face of market risks from continuing conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine.

U.S. gold futures declined 0.4% to $2,744.20.