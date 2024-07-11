Tough contest expected between PTI, ANP in Bajaur by-election

BAJAUR: Polling is underway for a by-election on a vacant PK-22 Bajaur seat, ARY News reported.

The voting started at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any break.

According to spokesman of provincial Election Commissioner, 12 candidates are in the run including five from political parties while seven are contesting as independents.

Total number of registered voters in the constituency was 107,910, including 79,972 women.

A tough contest is expected between Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Awami National Party candidates

Strict security measures have been made to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during polling. The local authorities on Wednesday declared 23 polling stations as the most sensitive.

CCTV cameras had been installed at the highly sensitive polling stations to prevent any attempt of sabotage.

The seat fell vacant after Mubarak Zeb Khan, who also won the NA-8 in the April 21 by-election, vacated it.