web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

Tough contest expected between PTI, ANP in Bajaur by-election

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

BAJAUR: Polling is underway for a by-election on a vacant PK-22 Bajaur seat, ARY News reported.

The voting started at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any break.

According to spokesman of provincial Election Commissioner, 12 candidates are in the run including five from political parties while seven are contesting as independents.

Total number of registered voters in the constituency was 107,910, including 79,972 women.

A tough contest is expected between Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Awami National Party candidates

Strict security measures have been made to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during polling. The local authorities on Wednesday declared 23 polling stations as the most sensitive.

CCTV cameras had been installed at the highly sensitive polling stations to prevent any attempt of sabotage.

The seat fell vacant after Mubarak Zeb Khan, who also won the NA-8 in the April 21 by-election, vacated it.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.