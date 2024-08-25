Traffic diversion plan issued for Chehlum procession in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi Traffic Police has released details of alternative routes and traffic diversions in preparation for Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (RA) Chehlum procession in the port city that will be in effect tomorrow (Monday), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The main procession will begin at Nishtar Park and proceed along traditional routes, concluding at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

As a security measure, MA Jinnah Road will be closed to all vehicles from Guru Mandir to Tower, except for those participating in the procession with special vehicle stickers.

Alternative Routes for Different Districts

District Central:

Nazimabad: Travel via Lasbela Chowk to Nishtar Road through Garden.

Liaquatabad: Head from Teen Hatti to Lasbela Chowk, turn left, and proceed towards Central Jail (Martin Road).

Hassan Square to PPP Chowrangi: Use Kashmir Road to Society Light Signal (Sharea Quaideen), then proceed via Jail Chowrangi Flyover to Teen Hatti and Nishtar Road (Lasbela Chowk).

District East:

Sharea Faisal to Sharea Quaideen: Use the right side of Society Light Signal, turning onto Kashmir Road to reach the destination.

Central Jail to Guru Mandir (MA Jinnah Road): Detour via Guru Mandir to Bahadur Yar Jung Road and Soldier Bazaar.

District South:

Garden Zoo to MA Jinnah Road: Take Anklesaria to Gul Plaza on the right, then proceed past the coast guards and Holy Family Hospital on the left.

Heavy and Commercial Traffic Diversions

Super Highway to MA Jinnah Road: Divert via Liaquatabad No. 10 to Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2 through Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, Shershah to Mauripur.

National Highway Traffic: Use Sharea Faisal or Rashid Minhas Road, then proceed via Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No. 10, Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2, Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, Shershah to Mauripur.

These diversions are in place to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the procession and to avoid any potential congestion or security issues. The Sindh government has also imposed a ban on pillion riding across the province, including Karachi, to maintain order during this period.