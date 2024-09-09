Turkiye to attend Arab League ministerial for first time in 13 years

ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister will attend the Arab League ministerial meeting in Cairo on Tuesday for the first time in thirteen years, local media reported.

A Turkish news agency reported that diplomatic sources informed it that Ankara received an invitation to join the 162nd session of the Arab Foreign Ministers conference, which would take place in the Arab bloc centered in Cairo.

According to the sources, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will speak at the meeting’s opening session about regional issues, particularly those in Gaza, and Turkiye’s relationship with the Arab League.

“The establishment of stability and security was largely attributed to Turkiye’s effective and committed foreign policy,” the sources highlighted, stressing that Palestine is a top priority for both the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the Arab League.

The sources pointed out that Turkiye’s strengthening relations with the Arab League in recent years will support the development of practical future collaboration as well as answers to present regional issues.

Turkey and the Arab League established diplomatic ties in 2003, signed a memorandum of understanding in 2004, and in 2011, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then the prime minister, spoke at the League’s inaugural meeting.