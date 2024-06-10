Two ‘corrupt’ BISP device operators arrested in Punjab

In a significant crackdown on corruption, two device operators involved in fraudulent activities within the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) have been arrested red-handed, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the two ‘corrupt’ BISP device controller – named Atta Muhammad and Faizan Ali – was arrested red-handed during the operation led by enforcement inspector Rana Abid.

The operation was resulted in the recovery of Rs 198,000 in cash, a BISP device, and a mobile phone from the suspects.

However, a case has been registered against them, confirming their involvement in deceiving BISP beneficiaries.

According to Enforcement Inspector Abid, despite knowing that using BISP devices in private locations rather than authorized BISP centers is strictly prohibited, the operators was used to visit the homes of BISP beneficiaries to collect their thumbprints under the pretense that their money had not been received yet, and then withdraw the amount on their behalf.