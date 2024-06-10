web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

Two ‘corrupt’ BISP device operators arrested in Punjab

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a significant crackdown on corruption, two device operators involved in fraudulent activities within the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) have been arrested red-handed, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the two ‘corrupt’ BISP device controller – named Atta Muhammad and Faizan Ali – was arrested red-handed during the operation led by enforcement inspector Rana Abid.

The operation was resulted in the recovery of Rs 198,000 in cash, a BISP device, and a mobile phone from the suspects.

However, a case has been registered against them, confirming their involvement in deceiving BISP beneficiaries.

According to Enforcement Inspector Abid, despite knowing that using BISP devices in private locations rather than authorized BISP centers is strictly prohibited, the operators was used to visit the homes of BISP beneficiaries to collect their thumbprints under the pretense that their money had not been received yet, and then withdraw the amount on their behalf.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.