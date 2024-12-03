Two detained for hoax bomb threat aboard flight at Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) has taken two passengers in custody after they allegedly made a hoax bomb threat on a private airlines’ flight at the Islamabad Airport, ARY News reported.

The detained suspects, believed to be friends, made a hoax bomb threat on the flight bound for Karachi from Islamabad, creating panic among the passengers with their false claim, the ASF officials said.

The security officials, including a bomb disposal squad, thoroughly searched the flight including the luggage area, as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) but found nothing suspicious, as per officials.

The plane was later cleared for flight after the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax, sources said. The Islamabad Airport officials also said that the plane will depart soon for its destination.

Meanwhile, the ASF took both suspects into custody.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects claimed to have received a call from a friend, warning them about a bomb threat to the flight.

Further investigation is being carried out by the security forces to ascertain the facts about the bomb threat.

Last week, reports emerged that international passengers were being delayed for up to 72 hours at Islamabad International Airport (IIA).

Responding to the reports, the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) spokesperson confirmed that the airport operations were continuing smoothly across the country.

The PAA spokesperson refuted the reports, saying that the overall operation of airports remains unaffected.

“Operations are continuing as usual at all airports, including Islamabad,” the spokesperson reassured.