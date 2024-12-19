web analytics
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Two killed in truck-car collision in Karachi

KARACHI: In an unfortunate incident, two people lost their lives in truck and car collision in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to rescue officials, the road crash took place at the Manghopir Northern Bypass that resulted in death of two people and severe injuries to one.

The rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies and injured to the hospital, the rescue officials said and added that the car was completely damaged in t he deadly accident.

Earlier in August, at least eight people were killed and 10 others received injuries as a result of the collision between a passenger bus and trailer truck on Sukkur-Multan motorway.

The ill-fated was travelling from Mansehra to Karachi, said Motorway Police official.

Soon after the incident, rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Hospital Ghotki for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

