UAE Work Visa: Latest update for Pakistani applicant

ISLAMABAD: Individuals from Pakistan seeking Work Visas for UAE are now mandated to present a Police Character Certificate, reflecting the recent tightening of visa regulations in response to concerns regarding illegal activities.

Prospective workers intending to travel to the Gulf nation must now secure a police character certificate.

It has been stated that, in light of the aforementioned, all Protectorate Employees (P.Es) are required to obtain a Police Character Certificate from individuals intending to emigrate to the UAE as a mandatory prerequisite prior to their protector registration.

A notification released by the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment (BEOE) indicated, “A letter received from the Pakistan Airports Authority on the aforementioned subject conveyed the directive to require a Police Character Certificate from individuals intending to emigrate to the UAE before proceeding with protector registration.”

Furthermore, this information should be disseminated to all Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) to guarantee prompt and rigorous adherence.

Islamabad and Abu Dhabi are implementing stringent regulations to combat illegal activities perpetrated by certain individuals, which have tarnished the country’s reputation and posed challenges for those seeking employment in the region.

