ATC convicts Ubaid K2 in Rangers’ official murder case

KARACHI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced Ubaid alias K2 a total of 40 years in prison after he was found guilty of murdering a Rangers official in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the police officials, the accused arrested from Nine Zero, Obaid alias K2, found guilty of the murder committed back in 1998 with his associates.

The accused along with his associates planned a target killing operation against a Rangers official in Liaquatabad area of Karachi.

The court also ordered him to pay Rs 500,000 in compensation to the family members of the deceased.

The police spokesperson highlighted that the accused – Nadir Shah and Ubaid – were convicted in the case back in 2002, but at the time of the sentencing, Ubaid K2 went into hiding and was eventually arrested during the 90 [Azizabad] operation in 2015.

However, on the petition of the accused, the Supreme Court declared the trial court’s punishment null and void.

