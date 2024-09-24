Update on Rs750 prize bond draw date in Pakistan

KARACHI: Prize bonds continue to be a favored investment option for hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis, providing a safe means of saving money while offering a chance to win significant prizes.

Managed by the Central Directorate of National Savings since the 1960s, the prize bond scheme is operated in collaboration with the central bank, which oversees its administration.

The scheme aims to generate funds for the government while offering common citizens a secure method of saving their money without risk of devaluation.

National Savings holds lucky draws every three months, giving participants an opportunity to win prizes.

Rs750 Prize Bond Draw Date

The upcoming draw for the Rs750 prize bond is scheduled to take place on October 15, 2024, in Faisalabad at the National Savings Division office.

The prize amounts for this bond are as follows:

First Prize: Rs1,500,000 (1 winner)

Second Prize: Rs500,000 (3 winners)

Third Prize: Rs9,300 (1,696 winners)

With the chance of winning up to Rs1.5 million, prize bonds remain a popular choice for investors looking for a risk-free way to potentially increase their savings.