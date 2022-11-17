IG KP says US weapons left in Afghanistan being used in terror activities

PESHAWAR: Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari on Thursday claimed weapons left by the US in Afghanistan are being used in KP.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) weapons left by US after departure from Afghanistan are being used in terror activities in the province.

He reiterated the war against terror was not Pakistan’s but we have faced huge losses after it. the IG KP said terrorists attacked jawans in Bajaur yesterday.

Ansari vowed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the province and went on to say that they are ready for ‘losses’.

At least six policemen were martyred in a fierce gun attack in Wanda Shahab Khel area of Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday.

According to police, unknown miscreants opened fire on a mobile during routine patrolling in Lakki Marwat.

As a result, six policemen — including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) — were martyred in the gun attack.

The martyred cops include assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ilm Deen, Detective Foot Constable Ahmed Nawaz, Lower Head Constable Zubair, Frontier Reserve Police’s sepoy Usman Ali, Constable Mahmood Khan, and driver Dil Jan.

