Varun Dhawan shares shocking revelations about co-star Samantha

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan revealed a terrifying incident involving actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the set of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny.’

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dhawan praised his co-star’s commitment to her work as she continued shooting despite struggling with myositis.

“I was so worried because I remember one day when we were shooting in the day, she just shut her eyes and said, ‘It’s just one of those days’,” Varun Dhawan said.

According to the Bollywood star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu never informed him about her medical condition and he came to know only when an oxygen tank was brought to help her resuscitate herself.

“So I have run past the camera, and she is still in the frame, and she just collapsed,” Dhawan said while recalling catching the actress and telling their director to ‘pack up.’

“I just didn’t know what to do,” he said as ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ director Raj Nidimoru revealed that the actress was in tears because of the pain.

However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shot all her scenes without taking a single break from the shoot, Nidimoru said.

It is worth mentioning here that ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ is the Indian spinoff series of the American adaptation of Priyanka Chopra-led ‘Citadel.’

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the series also stars Bollywood actors Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majumdar in key roles.

Set in the 1990s, the spy series revolves around stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) and struggling actress Honey (Samantha) whose lives take an unexpected turn when they get entangled in espionage.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK serve as the showrunners and also directors of the series first premiered on November 7.