WATCH: Azam Khan charges towards spectator after dismissal during PAK vs USA match

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan faced a heated encounter with spectators during the T20 World Cup match against the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas

Pakistan were stunned by the host nation, after they won the thrilling encounter in a super over match at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

Opting to bowl first, USA have restricted the men-in-green to 159 runs. Coming to bat at number 6, Azam Khan was dismissed by Nosthush Kenjige on golden duck, extending his continuous poor form.

As he made his way back to the pavilion, he middle-order batter subjected to abuse from some spectators.

The animated video of the incident is now viral on social media.

However, the reason behind the argument is unknown.

Azam Khan, who is the son of former Pakistan cricket team captain Moin Khan, is often criticised on social media over his fitness issues.