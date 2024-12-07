New mom Deepika Padukone makes first public appearance at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert

Weeks after giving birth to her daughter Dua, Bollywood A-lister and new mom Deepika Padukone made her first public appearance at Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati concert in her hometown Bengaluru.

In her first official appearance as the mother of her baby girl Dua, Deepika Padukone joined actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for his latest show of Dil-Luminati Tour at NICE grounds, Madavara, in her hometown, Bengaluru.

In the clip shared by the ‘Kinni Kinni’ singer on his official Instagram handle, Dosanjh heaped praises at the national superstar and talked about her skincare brand before welcoming Padukone on the stage. The ‘Piku’ star briefly danced with the singer on stage as he sang his chart-topper ‘Lover’.

“I’ve seen her on the big screen and had never thought I would be able to see her from this close. She has done such lovely work and made a mark on her own in Bollywood, all by herself,” he said about Padukone. “All of us should be proud of you.”

“You came to our show; thanks a lot for that. Much love,” Dosanjh added.

It is worth noting here that Deepika Padukone and her star husband Ranveer Singh, who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, and announced their first pregnancy in February this year, were blessed with a baby girl in September.

The couple have named their daughter Dua.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh, who kickstarted the hotly-anticipated Indian leg of his sold-out Dil-Luminati Tour in October, is towards the final spell of his shows in the country. After performing in Indore, Chandigarh and Mumbai, the Punjabi superstar will conclude the leg in Guwahati, on December 29.