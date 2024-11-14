Ranveer Singh celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with Deepika Padukone

Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh celebrated his 6th wedding anniversary with a bunch of unseen pictures of his wife Deepika Padukone.

As the power couple celebrated six years of being together as a husband and wife, the loving husband of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh turned to his Instagram handle on Thursday morning, to wish his better half with some of the stunning yet rare glimpses of the ‘Piku’ actor over the years.

“Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day,” he wrote in the caption of the 15-slide carousel post. “Happy Anniversary Deepika Padukone. I love you.” The ’83’ actor also added the title track of Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji’s movie ‘Saathiya’ on the post.

Within a couple of hours of Singh’s appreciation post for his wife, more than a million of his Instagram followers including fellow Bollywood celebrities have liked the post and sent heartwarming anniversary wishes for the star couple.

It is worth noting here that Tinsel Town’s A-list couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, and announced their first pregnancy in February this year, were blessed with a baby girl in September.

Earlier this month, on the Hindu festival of Diwali, the parents revealed that they have named their daughter Dua, which means ‘prayer’, because ‘she is the answer to their prayers’.

On the work front, both Singh and Padukone were most recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s big Diwali release ‘Singham Again’, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger and Jackie Shroff.