New mom Deepika Padukone makes first public appearance with daughter Dua – Watch

Bollywood A-lister and new mom Deepika Padukone was spotted by paparazzi in her first public appearance since giving birth to her daughter.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who welcomed her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, daughter Dua Padukone Singh, exactly two months ago, has finally made her first public appearance as a mother.

The brief clip from Mumbai’s Kalina airport, shared by an Indian paparazzo account, sees the ‘Piku’ star holding her daughter close while being accompanied by her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The clip is now viral on social media and fans cannot stop gushing over Padukone being all protective for her newborn baby girl.

It is worth noting here that Tinsel Town’s A-list couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, and announced their first pregnancy in February this year, were blessed with a baby girl in September.

Also Read: New mom Deepika Padukone gets honest about battling burnout, sleep-deprivation

Last week, on the Hindu festival of Diwali, the parents revealed that they have named their daughter Dua, which means ‘prayer’, because ‘she is the answer to their prayers’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Padukone was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s big Diwali release ‘Singham Again’, co-starring her husband Singh, along with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger and Jackie Shroff.