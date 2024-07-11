‘Frankenstein’ robot with human brain goes on display

A group of Chinese scientists has developed a “Frankenstein” robot that works by using a tiny human brain.

Scientists developed a brain organoid, a mass of cells, in a lab along with a computer chip that interacts with the brain’s nervous system, a Chinese media outlet reported.

Described as a ‘brain on a chip’, the brain organoid operates similar to a human brain using sensors and an AI-powered algorithm helping the robot to move, grab objects and avoid obstacles.

The team, that developed the Frankenstein-like robot, claimed that its brain functions just like a human brain.

They asserted that the development could help in inventing methods to repair damage to a human’s cerebral cortex and to heal neurological disorders.

The robot’s brain was developed using stem cells – a type of cell that forms brain tissue in the human body.

It was later paired with a computer chip used to transmits instructions to the robot’s body.

The Chinese scientists at Tianjin University used brain-computer interfaces (BCI), that combines electrical signals released from a brain with the computer chips, for creating the robot.

It pertinent to mention that BCI has been used to develop Elon Musk’s Neuralink chip that was implanted in a human patient’s brain, allowing him to control a computer with his mind.

The scientists said the technology used to create the ‘Frankenstein’ robot was in its early stage and faced challenges such as low developmental maturity and insufficient nutrient supply.

They revealed that the robot does not have eyes and responds through the electrical and sensory signals sent by the neurons in the brain.

According to the scientists, it remains unclear if the organoids could ever be used to repair or reconstruct damaged brain tissues in human bodies.

The development of the robot with a human brain comes weeks after Japanese scientists used human cells to develop an equivalent to living skin that can be attached to robotic surfaces to flash a realistic — if creepy — smile.

The University of Tokyo researchers published their findings along with a video of the gooey-looking pink material being stretched into an unsettling grin.