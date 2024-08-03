Visa-Free Travel from Pakistan to Qatar: A Step-by-Step Guide

Are you a Pakistani citizen looking to travel to Qatar without the hassle of obtaining a visa? Here is a step-by-step guide to visit Qatar from Pakistan.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for visa-free entry to Qatar, you must meet the following criteria:

Hold a valid Pakistani passport with at least six months’ validity

Have a confirmed return ticket or onward travel arrangements

Possess a valid hotel booking or proof of accommodation in Qatar

Have sufficient funds to support your stay in Qatar

No criminal records

Passengers arriving directly from Pakistan should have a certificate of vaccination against polio.

It is pertinent to mention here that Qatar’s tourism sector witnessed a surge in visitor numbers during the first half of 2024 with the AFC Asian Cup Qatar being a major driver of growth, according to Qatar Tourism data. The report revealed a 28 percent annual surge in visitor numbers to 2.6 million international visitors in H1 2024.

A total of 2,639,000 international visitors arrived in Qatar, 51 percent of whom came by air, 40 percent by land, and 9 percent by sea.

Pakistani passport holders can also visit other countries without any visa requirement, including;

Africa: Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritania, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Togo

Asia: Cambodia, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste

Caribbean: Barbados, Cook Islands, Dominica, Haiti, Montserrat, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago

Oceania: Micronesia, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu, Vanuatu