Wamiqa Gabbi slams content creator questioning her PR strategy

Bollywood starlet Wamiqa Gabbi clapped back at a content creator after his recent video, criticising her alleged PR strategy.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Instagram influencer Nadeesh Bhambi recently made a video, titled “Wamiqa Gabbi’s PR team meeting,” and claimed in the caption that the ‘Baby John’ actor’s ‘team got no chill’.

The funny reel of Nadeesh Bhambi begins with him, supposedly as the team head, asking for PR ideas for the ‘beautiful and talented’ Gabbi, which is followed by different team members giving suggestions like, ‘new national crush’, ‘Triptii Dimri who’, ‘If Aishwarya had a daughter, she would look like Wamiqa’ and even ‘Wamiqa can eat 100 Rashmika (Mandanna) and 200 Disha (Patani) for breakfast’ and also ‘What Deepika thinks she looks like’ – all of which ‘fantastic’ ideas get approved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeesh Bhambi (@nadeeshbhambi)

Taking note of the seemingly mocking video of Bhambi, Gabbi used her sarcasm to respond to the influencer’s claims of her strong PR game.

She commented, “Talented aur Khoobsurat bhi? Uff, Thaaaank you. And baki sab ka pata nahi but we did try ‘Wamiqa for next President!’ approve nahi hua (Talented and beautiful too? Thank you. Not sure about the rest, but we also tried ‘Wamiqa for next President’, but that wasn’t approved).”

Further replying to Gabbi, Bhambi admitted that the actor is ‘talented and beautiful’ but suggested she ask her PR team to ‘chill’. “Talented aur khoobsurat toh aap ho hi. Loved you in Jubilee. President ke liye vote nahi hota iss desh mein warna mera vote toh mil hi jaata aapko… Bas aapki PR team ko thoda chill karao, acchi khaasi actress ka naam kharab karne mein lage hain (You are talented and beautiful, loved you in Jubilee. There is no voting system in India, or else I would have voted for you as a president. But please tell your PR team to chill. They are ruining the image of a good actress),” he wrote before the war of words ended with some poetry.

On the work front, Wamiqa Gabbi was most recently seen in Varun Dhawan-led ‘Baby John’, co-starring Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff. The Kalees directorial, backed by South Indian filmmaker Atlee, arrived in theatres on December 25, Christmas Day.

Also Read: ‘Baby John’ actor Wamiqa Gabbi’s jaw-dropping facial transformation: Has she gone under the knife?