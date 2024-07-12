US Official Accuses China and North Korea of Enabling Russian War Effort

In a startling revelation at the NATO Summit in Washington D.C., J. Liam Wasley, Director of European Security and Political Military Affairs, has accused China and North Korea of significantly bolstering the Russian war machine amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“China and North Korea are enabling the Russian industrial base that is fueling this unjust, unprovoked war in Ukraine,” Wasley stated in an exclusive interview with ARY News. He highlighted that China has ramped up its support to Ukraine, with a substantial portion of critical components in Russian weapons now originating from Chinese sources.

Wasley also pointed out North Korea’s involvement, emphasizing their supply of missiles and artillery shells to support Putin’s regime. “They need to realize the grave impact their actions are having on the security of over half a billion Europeans directly affected by this conflict every day,” he added.

The accusations come amidst heightened tensions at the NATO Summit, where Wasley noted a crucial declaration from the North Atlantic Council condemning China’s role in exacerbating the conflict. “This Alliance stands ready to defend every inch of alliance territory and is modernizing to face emerging global security threats,” Wasley affirmed.

Regarding efforts to support Ukraine, Wasley disclosed plans for new interceptor batteries and a NATO command center in Germany to streamline support operations. He also announced a substantial financial commitment of $40 billion annually to ensure Ukraine’s sustained defense capabilities.

When questioned about the absence of negotiations with Russia, Wasley emphasized Ukraine’s sovereignty in determining its future. “The conversation on peace in Ukraine must be between Ukraine and Russia,” he stated firmly.

Addressing Indian Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to Moscow, Wasley urged India to learn from Europe’s experience with China’s involvement in global conflicts. “India should consider the implications and make informed decisions moving forward,” he concluded.