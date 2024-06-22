Wasim Akram advises Arshdeep Singh to bowl like Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan former captain and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram shared a piece of advice for India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Speaking to an international sports outlet, Akram advised Arshdeep to bowl fuller deliveries in the initial phase of the innings ‘just like Pakistan left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi’.

The former captain, who himself was a left-arm fast bowler, believed that fuller length deliveries would help Arshdeep, especially in the West Indies conditions

“He (Arshdeep) will get some help with the new ball in West Indies. The pitches are not very flat like we have seen in the IPL or Pakistan. He can take a chance with the new ball and pitch it up. Bowl like Shaheen Afridi,” Akram said.

He added that Arshdeep should have the mid-on and mid-off on the straighter side while bowling full length to ensure that even if he misses his mark, he has protection to stop the boundary.

“He can try that. Keep the mid-on and mid-off a bit straighter, so even if he misses the mark with the yorker, the two fielders can stop the straight shots,” the legendary pacer said.

Akram also advised Arshdeep to rely on variations while in the death over. ”For his second spell, he should be using variations. While I’ve not seen him very closely recently, I think he’s got the potential to be a regular bowler for India, and I hope he has Test cricket in his mind. You can earn money and be famous for a year in T20s. but if you want to leave a legacy behind, you will have to think of the longest format,” he added.

India is currently placed at No.2 in Super 8’s Group 1 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, having won against Afghanistan by 47 runs. The Rohit Sharma-led team is facing Bangladesh in their second match of the Super 8 match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.