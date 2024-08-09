Watch: Arshad Nadeem breaks down in tears after winning gold at Paris Olympics

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s javelin thrower, ended the country’s 32-year medal drought in the Olympics after bagging a gold medal with the longest throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

He defeated a star-studded line-up of athletes, which included India’s Neeraj Chopra, Grenada’s Anderson Peters, Germany’s Julian Weber, and the Czech Republic’s Jakub Valdojch.

Nadeem twice breached the 90-meter mark. After creating history in Paris, Nadeem was seen getting emotional and breaking down in tears.

In a video going viral on the internet, Nadeem can be seen hugging Chairman South Asian Athletics Federation Akram Sahi.

Arshad Nadeem broke down after the gold medal win. The tears of joy just shows how much it meant to him.

The tears were out of the immense joy and the pride which he brought to his country.

Congratulations have poured in after Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem made the country proud on Thursday when he bagged the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

President Azif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation on Arshad Nadeem’s gold medal-winning performance at the Paris Olympics.

In his message, the president lauded Arshad Nadeem for his historic victory at the Paris Olympics, declaring him the pride of the entire nation.