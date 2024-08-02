WATCH: Pakistan’s Usama Mir dismissed hit-wicket in The Hundred 2024

Pakistan’s Usama Mir got out in an unusual way during The Hundred Men’s clash on Thursday between Manchester Originals and Southern Brave at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

The bizarre hit wicket dismissal occurred off the last delivery of the Manchester Originals’ innings. Usama Mir while playing a yorker bowled by Chris Jordan, broke the stumps with his bat as he was deep inside his crease and got out in one of the bizarre ways in the cricket.

You don’t see batters get out like this very often! Usama Mir hits his wicket on the final ball of Manchester Originals’ innings 😯#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/OnZPGGuX1B — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 1, 2024

Batting first Manchester Originals set target of 117 runs for Southern Brave.

A stingy display from Brave’s bowlers paved the way for a comfortable seven-wicket win over winless Manchester Originals at the Utilita Bowl.

After restricting the Originals to 116 for 6 the hosts, who were without the rested Jofra Archer, cruised home with 22 balls to spare in front of 10,337 fans.

Victory moved Brave level with four teams on four points at the top of the table while Originals, without injured skipper Jos Buttler, remain bottom.