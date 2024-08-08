What is issue in accepting our demands, Hafiz Naeem asks Govt

ISLAMABAD: When ours and the government’s views are same, why they are not accepting our demands, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman questioned here.

“We are in talks with the government’s committee, and they are saying our demands are also their demands,” talking to media Jamaat Islami leader said today.

“What is the issue in accepting these demands,” he questioned. “We want relief for the people of Pakistan,” he said.

He said the government should now move forward over the demands.

“You must rein in the independent power producers (IPPs), remove taxes burden on salaried person, slap taxes over the feudal class,” Jamaat Islami’s Ameer demanded.

He said the IPPs forensic audit will expose those involved in it. “Each and every government in last 30 years, has added strength to the IPPs,” Hafiz Naeem said.

“We don’t want to fight with the institutions, we only want our rights,” he added.

“It must be decided in writing, the IPPs business must now come to an end,” he said.

“It will be anarchy if the youth will fade up. We have kept the situation in control as the conditions have already worsened and Pakistan could not afford anarchy,” he added.