web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 6, 2024
- Advertisement -

WhatsApp rolls out new status feature

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for Mac users that allows them to share status updates directly from their computers.

This update comes shortly after a similar feature was introduced for Android devices. Now, WhatsApp users can share images, videos, GIFs, text, and voice messages via status updates from any linked device.

According to the latest WhatsApp beta for Mac version 24.11.73, available on the TestFlight app, beta testers can now post status updates directly from the status tab on their Macs.

With this new capability, Mac users can visit the Status Updates tab to post text or photo updates for their contacts, just as they do on their phones. Previously, Mac users could only view status updates without being able to share their own.

This feature gives users the flexibility to manage their status updates directly from their desktops, making it more convenient for those who spend a lot of time on their computers.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.