WhatsApp rolls out new status feature

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for Mac users that allows them to share status updates directly from their computers.

This update comes shortly after a similar feature was introduced for Android devices. Now, WhatsApp users can share images, videos, GIFs, text, and voice messages via status updates from any linked device.

According to the latest WhatsApp beta for Mac version 24.11.73, available on the TestFlight app, beta testers can now post status updates directly from the status tab on their Macs.

With this new capability, Mac users can visit the Status Updates tab to post text or photo updates for their contacts, just as they do on their phones. Previously, Mac users could only view status updates without being able to share their own.

This feature gives users the flexibility to manage their status updates directly from their desktops, making it more convenient for those who spend a lot of time on their computers.