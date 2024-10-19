“Why amends being hide as secret document”, asks Akhtar Mengal

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Akhtar Mengal has asked, why the proposed constitutional amendments being kept as a secret document, the question arises, who is the author of these amends?

BNP-M leader Akhtar Mengal talking to media here said, the draft of proposed amendments being shared in bits and pieces, there would be no example of such type of democracy in the world.

He said, all out efforts being made for passage of the constitutional amendment. “What is the emergency that is necessitating a secret amendment in the constitution within night,” Mengal questioned.

“What are these amendments, why making them public is shameful for the rulers,” he asked. “We didn’t become part of such amends, nor will become a participant now,” Baloch leader said.

“I was out of the country when contacted, seeking support in passage of the amendments,” he said. “I told them, I am jobless,” Mengal said.

“Our two Senate members have been intimidated on telephone,” Mengal added.